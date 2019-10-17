Kobach fires Kansas Senate campaign aide over hateful posts

Republican Kris Kobach's campaign for the Senate in Kansas says it has fired an aide after learning he regularly posted hateful comments about Jews and racial minorities on a white nationalist website.

The latest campaign finance report filed by Kobach's campaign shows it paid Joe Suber of Olathe $500 for field coordinating services in September. The Kansas City Star reports that Suber also filed paperwork with the state in August making the campaign a limited liability company.

The newspaper said Suber has a history of making anti-Semitic and racist comments on The UNZ Review, a website with white nationalist and anti-Semitic content.

Kobach called Suber's views "abhorrent" and repudiated them. His campaign said Suber ran errands and did other small tasks.

Suber suggested some of his posts "might be humor."