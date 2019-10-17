Business
Georgia Lottery says quarterly profit sets new record
Georgia's tax revenue may be threatening to stagnate, but lottery revenue continues to grow.
The Georgia Lottery Corp. said Thursday that it is transferring nearly $292 million in profits to the state treasury from the first three months of the state budget year that began July 1.
That's $6.3 million more than during the same July-September quarter of last year, or a 2% increase.
State lottery proceeds pay for college aid and state prekindergarten classes. Last year, the lottery transferred $1.21 billion to the state treasury, for fourth straight year the state-run gambling enterprise has surpassed $1 billion in profits.
Comments