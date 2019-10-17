Group urges Vermont city to not allow ATVs on public streets

A national safety group is urging a Vermont city to vote against an ordinance that would allow all-terrain vehicles on downtown streets.

The Caledonian Record reports the Newport City Council is scheduled to vote on a draft ordinance that would allow the vehicles on city streets on a one-year trial basis from May 15 to Oct. 1.

The Concerned Families for ATV Safety has launched a letter-writing campaign to communities pursuing ATV access across the country.

A letter to Newport City Mayor Paul Monette referenced statistics about safety concerns with allowing ATVs on public streets.

Monette says this decision shouldn't be made by an out-of-state group and the trial "could easily be stopped if issues arise."

The vote is scheduled to take place Monday evening.