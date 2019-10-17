U.S. Census Bureau opens its Nebraska office in Lincoln

The U.S. Census Bureau has opened its Nebraska office in Lincoln as it prepares for the 2020 count.

The bureau will be hiring thousands of temporary workers to gather and help process the count.

Dennis Johnson is deputy director for the Census' Denver region, and he says filling positions could be difficult in Nebraska, where unemployment is so low at 3.5%.

Johnson says the Nebraska Area Census Office in Lincoln will work with local communities, so-called "complete count committees" formed by cities and counties, and other organizations to tally the total number of people living in the state.