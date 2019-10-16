Air Force IDs Ellsworth airman found dead off base

The U.S. Air Force has released the name of an airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base who was found dead at an off-base residence.

The Air Force says 24-year-old Senior Airman William Horton was a B-1 Journeyman with the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

Horton was an active duty airman assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing. He was found dead Monday at an off-base residence.

Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, calls Horton's death "a tragic loss for the entire Raider family."

The Air Force says the death remains under investigation.