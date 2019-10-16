Alabama editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Alabama newspapers:

Oct. 13

The Gadsden Times on how a statewide gasoline tax increase could help improve a problematic intersection:

Let's get this out of the way: The gasoline tax increase that went into effect on Sept. 1 probably ranks below jock itch as far as popularity among the bulk of Alabamians. We've expressed concerns about the way it was instituted and fears that this inviting revenue source for cash-strapped governmental entities might become problematic for consumers should gasoline prices spike in the future.

Let's get this out of the way, too: The tax is here and it's not going away even if those who pushed it through the Legislature are driven from office by tea partiers carrying real or metaphoric torches and pitchforks — a scenario that strikes us as unlikely if the Rebuild Alabama Act's promised infrastructure improvements materialize and people see tangible benefits.

We'll get an early read on that in Gadsden, which last week found out that it's going to be getting $917,000 in ATRIP-II funds (which come from the state Department of Transportation's cut of the tax increase) to improve the intersection at Meighan Boulevard and Hood Avenue, one of the busiest spots in the city. (According to ALDOT, the average daily traffic count there in 2018 was 35,107 vehicles.)

Shortest version: Another turn lane will be added for vehicles turning left from Meighan onto Hood, and a barrier will be installed on Hood to allow drivers to turn right onto Meighan without stopping at the intersection (one of those "keep moving" lanes).

Cue the protests: "This is just a Band-Aid; the only thing that's going to fix traffic in that part of town is to extend Interstate 759."

From your mouths to the Almighty's ears, but the City of Gadsden couldn't "extend 759" of its own volition and with its own personnel if it had $500 million of cash sitting in the lobby of City Hall. I-759 is a federal/state highway, and the only thing city officials can do to facilitate its extension — and we trust they're doing it loudly and often — is pressure those folks to finally make it happen. This may very well be a Band-Aid, but it's something the city can do. (It also would help if motorists obeyed the traffic laws instead of acting like they're optional.) ...

ATRIP-II is a competitive process where cities and counties must submit proposals for specific projects — Gadsden's was one of only 28 that were approved — and improving a problematic intersection used by 35,000 vehicles a day, roughly the entire population of Gadsden, strikes us as a pretty high priority.

Cue the suspicion: "This will never get done, and folks will abscond with the money."

Well, we imagine these disbursements will be audited, although that's not going to convince those who sit back and rail about the mysterious "them" that's always up to no good and looking to rip off regular folks. We'll note that ATRIP-II projects by law must commence within two years of the money being awarded, which really isn't an excessive time frame. (You'd think properly planning and executing a project, rather than a slapdash approach, would be seen as positive.)

We commend city officials for going after and obtaining these funds. If there's even a small improvement in traffic flow and safety at that intersection, it was worth the effort — something we figure gas tax opponents might ultimately concede, even if it's through gritted teeth.

Online: https://www.gadsdentimes.com/

Oct. 12

The Dothan Eagle on efforts by volunteer firefighters to prevent large fires in Alabama:

Anyone who's been paying attention knows we've been in the proverbial long, dry spell. It has farmers worried, as a bone-dry field is tough to turn over, and when it is, the crops in the soil may not have much yield.

Another concern is that a long period without rain makes an area more vulnerable to out-of-control fires. The entire state is under a fire alert issued last month, and there have already been hundreds of fires destroying acreage across the state.

Last week, numerous area fire departments spent hours fighting wildfires in Geneva County, finally bringing the conflagrations under control. We don't want to sound like alarmists, but those firefighters are literally all that stand between our communities and raging, all-consuming blazes like those that blister California.

We appreciate the too-often unsung work of all firefighters. But we'd like to tip our hat to volunteer firefighters in particular.

The men and women who staff the volunteer fire departments in the rural areas of Alabama epitomize public service. Many of them keep turnout gear in the personal vehicles so that they can respond faster if a call comes in. We've reported on volunteer departments whose service is so effective it's improved the insurance rating in their communities, effectively lowering the rate their friends and neighbors must pay for fire protection.

Sadly, many of these departments struggle for funding to remain viable, keep their vehicles roadworthy, and their safety gear up to snuff. These men and women serve with little or no compensation, and the departments gather funding from a variety of sources - including donations. Still, many of them find time to participate in charitable fundraising for worthy causes other than their own.

We encourage residents to look into their local volunteer fire organization and see what they can do to help. Their contributions to our communities are priceless, and deserve acknowledgement.

Online: https://www.dothaneagle.com/

Oct. 10

The Florence TimesDaily on the importance of the 2020 Census for Alabamians:

The U.S. Constitution requires that every 10 years a census be taken of every person in the U.S. These population counts are a big deal — for two very important reasons.

First of all, the census counts are used to determine the number of congressional representatives for each state and each state's allocation in the Electoral College. The data also is used to redraw boundaries for congressional, legislative and local government districts.

Secondly, the data is used to make decisions on how $675 million in federal funding will be distributed to states to support such programs as Medicare and Medicaid, student loans, food stamps, highway and transportation funding, free and reduced-price school meals and low-income housing assistance.

The census also provides governments and businesses with information they use to make decisions on serving communities and customers.

As you can see, census data affects our lives at many levels. Making sure everyone is counted helps our state, counties, towns, cities and villages get their fair share.

That's why Florence Mayor Steve Holt emphasized the important of the 2020 census when he gave his "State of the City" update Monday (Oct. 7) to local Rotarians.

"It is absolutely critical to us as a city, and to the state of Alabama, because we're at risk," Holt said of this year's count. "We need everybody counted."

Holt then gave a very real example of what could happen if Alabama's census count ends up being less than expected. Current projections indicated Alabama is one of eight possible states that could lose a congressional seat as a result of slowing growth rates. The two states most likely to gain seats are Texas and Florida.

The state's best hope of avoiding the loss of a congressional seat is to make there isn't an undercount in the 2020 census.

Officials are hopeful one important change will help boost participation in the 2020 census: Next year's county will be largely completed online. The majority of households will get an invitation asking them to complete the questionnaire by computer or smartphone. Others will receive a mail-in form, or will be visited in person by a census taker.

This once-a-decade effort affects our lives at many levels. We encourage everyone in the Shoals to take the time to complete their census forms - either online or with the assistance of census taker. Just remember this important point: We won't get another chance to "be counted" for another 10 years.

Online: https://www.timesdaily.com/