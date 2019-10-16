Supporters get OK to gather signatures for oil tax proposal

Supporters of a proposal to rewrite Alaska's oil tax structure have gotten approval to gather signatures in a bid to qualify the measure for next year's ballot.

Supporters hope to gather 28,501 qualified signatures by the start of the January legislative session. Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer certified the initiative application Tuesday.

The campaign behind the proposal says the measure is aimed at Alaska's legacy oil fields and increasing the state's share of production revenues.

A review by the Department of Law said the measure is difficult to interpret, raises implementation and constitutional questions and could lead to litigation. Still, the review found none of that amounted to legal grounds to deny certification.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Robin Brena, a sponsor of the measure, says the intent of the proposal is "pretty darn clear."