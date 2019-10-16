Liquor sales temporarily suspended at Grand Rapids arena

Michigan regulators have temporarily suspended the liquor license of Grand Rapid's Van Andel Arena after two underage patrons bought alcohol at the venue.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the arena's liquor license for four Grand Rapids Griffins hockey games.

MLive.com reports that no alcoholic beverages will be sold in the arena during the Griffins' Oct. 23, 25, 26 and 30 games and no alcohol may be served or consumed in the arena suites or hospitality areas.

Consistent with policies already in place, no alcoholic beverages may be brought into the arena at any time.

Richard MacKeigan is the arena's general manager. He tells MLive.com that the arena paid a combined fine of $3,800 for the alcohol sales violations, which occurred in March at a Griffins hockey game.