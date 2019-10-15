Trump’s lawyers ready for Supreme Court in tax record fight

President Donald Trump's lawyers are saying they'll immediately go to the Supreme Court if an appeals court in New York says his tax returns can be released to state prosecutors.

They notified the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan Tuesday as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. filed written arguments insisting the president is not above the law.

The appeals court will hear Trump's challenge to a judge's ruling tossing out a lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena of his tax returns since 2011. The records were sought from Trump's accounting firm for a criminal probe by Vance.

The 2nd Circuit is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Oct. 23. A ruling would be likely soon afterward.

A spokesman for Vance declined comment.