Warren escalates Facebook fight with ad targeting Zuckerberg

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Warren proposed breaking up big tech companies in March. She garnered immediate support, even from rivals such as Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who retweeted Warren for what he said was the first time. Cruz said “she’s right — Big Tech has way too much power to silence Free Speech.” AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has escalated her tiff with Facebook by running an ad — on Facebook — taking aim at CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It's the latest example of growing resentment of Big Tech by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Warren's text ad reads, "Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election." It goes on to say that while this isn't true, Zuckerberg has "given Donald Trump free rein to lie" on Facebook.

Warren's ad takes issue with Facebook's policy of not fact-checking politicians' speech or ads, the way it has outside parties fact-check news stories and other posts. Facebook has refused to remove a misleading video ad from President Donald Trump's campaign targeting Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Facebook says companies shouldn't police politicians' speech.