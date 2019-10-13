Federal agency to give $12M for Wyoming broadband expansion

The Federal Communications Commission is expected to provide $12.1 million to expand broadband coverage to rural parts of Wyoming over the next decade.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported three companies are expected to receive funds to extend service to more than 4,700 Wyoming homes and businesses lacking high-speed internet access.

The FCC says Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, Tri County Telephone and Union Telephone will receive funding.

Officials say service will be expanded in seven counties including Albany, Big Horn, Niobrara, Park, Platte, Sublette, and Uinta.

A Wyoming State Broadband Program survey of more than 2,400 residents found 26.9% of respondents lacked reliable broadband.

The FCC last year announced plans to distribute nearly $1.5 billion nationwide to provide broadband to more than 700,000 rural homes and small businesses over 10 years.