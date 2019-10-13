New Army Reserve center being built in Starkville by 2021

A veteran-owned company has been awarded a $10.3 million contract to build a new U.S. Army Reserve center in north Mississippi.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that new center will be in Starkville, and the company, Trans4Fed, is based in Purvis.

The 25,000-square-foot (2,323-sqare-meter) building should be finished by May 2021. It will replace a smaller building.

U.S. Army Reserve's 81st Readiness Division spokesman Jeff Johnston says it will be designed for "today's Army, not the Army of the Korean War."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The building will include a vehicle bay, an assembly hall and a weapons simulation range. It will have office and classroom space and will be more energy-efficient.

Johnston says the 81st Readiness Division has more than 200 facilities in nine Southern states and two U.S. territories.