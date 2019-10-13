School’s solar array is installed, ready to generate power

A Vermont school is now equipped with a solar array that is ready to generate power.

Peacham School Board and Select Board member Mike Health tells the Caledonian Record that Green Mountain Power needs to do more work before the array at Peacham Elementary School is connected to the grid, but it is installed and ready.

Catamount Solar recently completed the array that was funded by a private investor.

The array is owned by Peacham Energy, LLC, which is effectively leasing the roof from the school.

The school is expected to purchase the array in seven years and will get a 10% discount on power until then.

Local leaders hope the energy generated from the school's solar project can eventually power an emergency shelter for residents.