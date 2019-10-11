Wyoming city to get federal grant for economic planning help

A Wyoming city will get economic planning help with a nearly $140,000 federal grant.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the U.S. Economic Development Administration grant Thursday. The grant will cover half the cost of an economic diversification strategy for Kemmerer, a city of about 2,700 people in western Wyoming.

Kemmerer is struggling with uncertainty surrounding a nearby coal mine. Mine owner Westmoreland Coal recently sold the Kemmerer Mine after declaring bankruptcy.

Electric utility PacifiCorp meanwhile says it may close two remaining coal-fired generators at a nearby power plant in 2025. The mine supplies coal to the power plant.

Kemmerer officials say they will also use the funding to hire a person to carry out the plan.