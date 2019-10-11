UA president’s video seeks restart with university community

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen has released a video acknowledging his role in what he calls a breakdown in unity across the university system.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Johnsen issued the video statement Wednesday in the wake of a University of Alaska Anchorage Faculty Senate no-confidence resolution issued last week.

There were also reports of infighting between university campuses.

Johnsen says he remained in "crisis mode" over the spring and summer resulting from a $70 million budget cut by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

He acknowledged a need to empower others across the system in an effort toward inclusivity the university Board of Regents saw as lacking in recent governance decisions.

Johnsen says in the video, "No one person, including me, has all the answers."