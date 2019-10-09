Pine Bluff council moves revitalization funds to city budget

Officials in an economically struggling Arkansas city are shifting tax money meant for a revitalization plan and will instead use the funds to bolster city budgets.

Pine Bluff residents passed a sales tax in 2017 that was projected to generate almost $32 million in seven years.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the City Council voted Monday to divert $2.1 million of its projected $4.5 million in extra annual revenue. It includes allocating money to the Police Department, the Fire Department and the convention center.

Nonprofit organization Go Forward Pine Bluff is working with city government to improve the town and economy. The group could lose around $10.5 million in subsidies unless Mayor Shirley Washington vetoes the resolution.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Its officials say the move could jeopardize the public-private partnership with the city.