Global plan unveiled to better tax multinationals

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Angel Gurria gestures during a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with leaders of international economic and financial organizations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Hannibal Hanschke

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has proposed a plan to overhaul the way multinationals - particularly tech giants - are taxed to make sure they pay their fair share in countries where they do significant business.

The plan from the Paris-based OECD, which advises 134 countries on policies, comes after France and the United States agreed in August to find a way to better tax digital businesses by mid-2020.

The OECD proposal would re-allocate some taxes to countries where giant companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple "have significant consumer-facing activities and generate their profits."

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said: "We're making real progress to address the tax challenges arising from digitalization of the economy, and to continue advancing toward a consensus-based solution."

The OECD's framework will be presented to finance ministers of the G-20 in Washington next week.