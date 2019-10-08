Kansas to give corporations more time to file income taxes

Kansas is giving about 300 corporations an extra 30 days to file their state income tax returns because of the complexity of federal income tax changes enacted at the end of 2017.

The state Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that it will allow corporations to file their tax returns by Nov. 15 without penalty if they'd already sought an extension on filing their federal taxes until Oct. 15.

Corporations that time their tax filings to the end of their fiscal year also will receive an additional 30 days.

The department said the extra time is designed to ensure that corporations still owing some state income taxes for 2018 can file accurate returns following changes in the federal tax code championed by President Donald Trump.