Prosecutor: Professor spent federal grants at strip clubs

Prosecutors say a former university professor in Philadelphia spent federal grant money on strip clubs and other personal expenses.

The U.S. attorney's office says Chika Nwankpa misappropriated grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over a period of 10 years. Drexel University says it discovered the alleged fraud in 2017 during an internal audit and alerted the government. Nwankpa headed Drexel's electrical and computer engineering department.

Authorities say Nwankpa repaid more than $53,000, resigned from Drexel and was barred from federal contracting for six months. He has not been charged with a crime.

Prosecutors announced Monday that Drexel has agreed to pay $189,000 to resolve its potential civil liability in the case.

A message seeking comment was left at a number for Nwankpa.