The Latest: Esper, White House budget director subpoenaed

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

House Democrats have issued subpoenas to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and acting White House budget director Russell Vought as part of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Three Democratic committee chairmen demanded that Esper and Vought produce documents previously requested by Democrats by Oct. 15.

The House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees are investigating Trump's actions pressing Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son. Trump also withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine.

Democrats say the documents are needed to examine the sequence of events and the reasons behind the White House's decision.

Esper and Vought are among a host of Trump administration officials issued subpoenas as part of the impeachment inquiry.

___

12:30 a.m.

House Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine may have fresh information to work with.

A new whistleblower has stepped forward with what the person's lawyer says is firsthand knowledge of key events.

With Congress out for another week and many Republicans reticent to speak out, a tweet from attorney Mark Zaid that a second individual had emerged and could corroborate the original whistleblower's complaint gripped Washington and potentially heightened the stakes for Trump.

Zaid represents both whistleblowers, and he says the new whistleblower works in the intelligence field and has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog.

Trump and his supporters deny that he did anything improper, but the White House has struggled to come up with a unified response.