Governor launches design of economic development strategy

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she's launching the state's first formal strategy in 30 years to strengthen economic development.

Kelly pledged Monday to work with industries and economic development specialists to write a comprehensive plan to speed economic growth. A report is expected by March 2020.

The project will be coordinated by the Kansas Department of Commerce and the McKinsey consulting firm.

Secretary of Commerce David Toland says the state has lagged in key economic indicators such as GDP growth, population growth and labor participation.

Toland said the goal of the project is to make Kansas "best in class." Economic development professionals, business leaders and Department of Commerce staff will make up a steering committee that will guide the planning and development of the plan, called the "Framework for Growth."