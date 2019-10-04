Convicted former power couple don’t want jury for 2nd trial

A retired Honolulu police chief and his former prosecutor wife don't want to be tried by a jury on charges including bank fraud and identity theft in Hawaii's biggest corruption case.

Court documents show Louis and Katherine Kealoha are waiving their right to a jury trial and want a judge to decide the case.

Jurors convicted the Kealohas in June of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative for stealing their home mailbox to hide fraud that financed the couple's lavish lifestyle.

The second trial against them is scheduled for January. A judge wants to hear from them at a hearing Wednesday to ensure their waiver of a jury is "knowing, intelligent and voluntary."

Earle Partington, one of Katherine Kealoha's attorneys, says they're negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors.