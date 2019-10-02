West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:

Oct. 1

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel on West Virginia counties that receive poor marks for public water systems safety violations:

According to a report published by the Natural Resources Defense Council, approximately two-thirds of West Virginia counties receive poor marks for public water systems safety violations, and approximately three-quarters of them are slow to get those issues fixed.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It is difficult to understand exactly what the language used in the survey means. Two graphics accompanying the report are simply counties in different shades of the same color with an arrow going from lightest to darkest beside the words “increasing health-based drinking water violations,” and “increasing time in violation.” The Natural Resources Defense Council’s explanation of those numberless graphics is “Two-thirds of West Virginia counties rank in the bottom third for their number of tap-water safety violations; even more are in the bottom third for the time it takes to fix these issues.”

Make of that what you will, but the report’s authors assure us we are among the “worst in the nation.” They say 912,650 people in the Mountain State have drinking water that is out of compliance with the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act.

Here is the crux of the problem, according to the report: Top offenders are small, mainly rural community water systems; including those meant to serve communities of color and those meant to serve those in low socio-economic conditions.

With the exception of a few larger municipal systems, nearly every water system in the state meets that description. The problem can be boiled down to two words: rural and poor.

This is nothing new for West Virginians. Much about our communities that does not meet national quality of life standards is because of where we live and the condition of our economy. In this case we are guessing not a single administrator of a water system in our state would hesitate to provide the best drinking water possible to paying customers, if they had access to the resources (mostly money) to do so.

But the part about paying customers should be another asterisk on this report. As recently as last week, Mid-Ohio Valley residents learned there are folks in Belleville _ 175 customers along 22 miles of new line _ who have decided despite signing on to an agreement to do so, they do not want to pay for water from the Lubeck Public Service District.

When Lubeck PSD (one of the few water districts in our region for which DuPont PAID to have carbon filters installed for the capture of C-8, mind you) borrowed the money from the Bureau of Public Health to build this new line, they believed all potential customers who signed the agreement would eventually be paying water bills to cover the costs.

Now, “We’re not generating enough revenue,” said Rocky McConnell, general manager of Lubeck PSD.

Truly, you can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make him drink.

Of course, all West Virginians should have access to clean drinking water. MOST water district administrators do their best to provide that, with the meager resources at hand. Should the organizations writing this kind of nonsense like to stop telling us what we already know and instead use the money they spend on surveys and reports to begin providing grants for the upgrade of some of our water districts, we would welcome the help.

Online: http://www.newsandsentinel.com

___

Oct. 1

The Herald-Dispatch on a dispute over whether funds for West Virginia school systems were miscalculated:

A dispute over whether some West Virginia county school systems were penalized and others benefited from an alleged miscalculation of school aid by the state could be a decision that the state’s lawmakers eventually will have to decide.

If the issue does end up in the Legislature, then lawmakers should do right by all the school districts that were affected, both negatively and positively. And it also should take a look at whether any questions remain about how the state Department of Education is calculating school aid going forward.

The dispute stems from a 2015 West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office report that said the state Department of Education had miscalculated school system appropriations for all 55 of West Virginia counties for seven years. It alleged that the error resulted in underfunding 36 counties by a total of $52 million, while providing an extra $22 million to 19 counties during that seven-year span.

The audit report claimed the education department misread state law regarding how it was supposed to distribute dollars through the complicated school aid funding formula. At the time, however, Joe Panetta, then the education department’s chief operations officer, said, “We don’t agree that it’s a misinterpretation,” but also said, “The law is not clearly written,” according to a report by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Several of the allegedly underfunded counties have gone to court to try to recoup the money, but so far with no success. The latest setback for six of those counties occurred last month, when a judge ruled that an insurance company would not have to cover the allegedly lost funds because of an exclusion in the insurance policy for matters involving the allocation of taxpayers’ money.

So what’s next?

Those county school systems could appeal to the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Henry Wood, the attorney who represented the school districts in the case decided last month, said he also has filed a request to the Legislative Claims Commission for recovery of the alleged underfunded school aid. Action on that claim had been put on hold pending the outcome of the recent court case involving insurance coverage.

At this point, it’s unknown what that commission’s recommendation will be, but if it calls for repayment, the Legislature makes the ultimate decision.

Lawmakers should take a long, hard look at this situation and try hard to determine once and for all whether the school aid payments were miscalculated. If that’s the determination, the education department should rectify the situation, regarding both the school systems that were underfunded and those that received more than they should have.

Those school systems that were shortchanged should be reimbursed quickly. Those that were overpaid should be required to pay back the difference, although out of fairness they should be allowed to repay the money over a period of time.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Auditor’s Office as well as lawmakers should conduct consistent reviews of how school aid money is doled out so that disputes such as this aren’t repeated. And if any segments of the law and related rules are ambiguous, fix them.

Online: https://www.herald-dispatch.com

___

Sept. 30

The Charleston Gazette-Mail on the anniversary of a tragedy in West Virginia:

West Virginians have a knack for commemorating tragedy. Perhaps that’s because the state and its people have seen so much of it with a fair amount of regularity.

From the Battle of Blair Mountain to Hawks Nest to the Silver Bridge collapse and the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, tragic events have shaped communities that mark the passage of time in accordance with the anniversaries of those moments that changed everything.

Some, like the Marshall University plane crash, are tales of sorrow mixed with resilience and restoration. Others are simply tales of loss, their damage reflected in the communities and people affected, whose lives will never return to what they were.

It’s hard to categorize the tragedy of the First National Bank of Keystone, which occurred 20 years ago on Labor Day weekend. It wasn’t an ordeal of fire and death, but it certainly left a mark on the small community.

The bank was one of the most profitable in the country. It had investors from all across the United States. It paid good wages and, more importantly, those making good money invested back into the small town in McDowell County. For a town where, even in 1999, coal was declining and black lung was threatening the health of miners, the bank was a sign of stability and prosperity.

Did it seem strange that such a profitable venture was located in the small town of Keystone? Maybe, but the people of Keystone can certainly be forgiven for not scrutinizing a business that actually paid its taxes, providing the town with $90,000 in annual revenue.

“It didn’t always make sense, but we didn’t want to question a good thing,” former Keystone mayor Elwin Thomas told Gazette-Mail reporter Caity Coyne.

Of course, it turned out to be too good to be true. In 1999, the FDIC descended on Keystone to investigate fraud. The bank was shut down, and townspeople learned that everything they had managed to put away was gone. Savings, college funds for children, money put aside to deal with chronic health problems _ all of it simply evaporated. In most cases, there was no getting it back, because bankers hadn’t properly insured the funds.

In a twist on the West Virginia tragedy, the 20th anniversary of this event wasn’t acknowledged by the people of Keystone but by three of the FDIC workers who spent nearly a month in the town. Lesylee Hodge, Diane Chatfield and Lynette Martin met with the people of Keystone over that span in 1999, informing depositors that their money was gone. The women say they shared the sadness of that time, and it has left an indelible mark on them, just as it did the residents they came to know.

So they returned to the community for the first time over the weekend. The sadness they felt 20 years ago returned as they passed sights both familiar and unfamiliar, and talked with residents they had known and made new acquaintances. The poverty they witnessed in 1999 remains, and they wondered why nothing has been done to help these people in the heartland of the United States.

The bank scandal is hardly the only hit small communities in McDowell County have taken over the past 20 years, but, in an area where any financial losses can be devastating and life-altering, it was a huge blow.

Hodge, Chatfield and Martin donated $500 to We Are The Teachers, a startup nonprofit hoping to help children in Keystone from ages 5-12. The nonprofit’s founder, Carlotta Young, wants to launch the program in the town’s former Head Start office, which shut down last year. The money is the first donation WATT has received.

The three visitors speculate that they might return next year. As Hodge put it, “This is a place, I think for all of us, that we’re never going to forget.”

If they are true to their word, they could help shape this tragic tale into one of resilience and, that rarest of commodities, hope.

Online: https://www.wvgazettemail.com