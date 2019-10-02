Ohio suspends payment of business taxes using bitcoin

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (sprayg) has suspended a program that allowed the use of cryptocurrency, bitcoin, for business tax payments.

Sprague, a Republican, said an internal review determined the third-party payment processor for the OhioCrypto.com website, BitPay, may be functioning as a “financial transaction device.” If so, the company should have been chosen through the competitive selection process.

The Board of Deposit asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday for a formal opinion on the matter.

Then-Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') launched the program in November, just before leaving office. Messages were left with Mandel and BitPay Wednesday.

Mandel, a Republican, said at the time that Ohio was the first state to accept tax payments via cryptocurrency and that it would help Ohio become a leader in embracing blockchain technology.