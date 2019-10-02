Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

Sept. 27

The Vicksburg Post on stopping e-cigarette use after the first death associated with the products has been reported in Mississippi:

With the news that the Mississippi State Department of Health reported its first death associated with vaping, it’s time we take a stand against a potential killer many believe to be safer than cigarettes.

E-cigarettes have been marketed as such, and as a solution for those who want to quit smoking. And much like “Big Tobacco” did a generation ago, officials claim e-cigarette manufacturers are gearing their marketing efforts to the younger crowd.

Flavors like grape slushie, strawberry cotton candy, creme brûlée and mint increase the appeal to teens, despite users having to be 18 years or older to purchase. Hidden in the flavors are high levels of nicotine, which many youth don’t realize they are inhaling.

The victim of the vaping associated death was under the age of 30, and the state has identified four additional cases of serious lung injury related to vaping, all in individuals 18 to 34 years of age.

No reports have been shared for those under 18 years of age, but federal health officials said earlier this month that preliminary data shows more than 1 in 4 high school students reported vaping this year, compared with 1 in 5 students in 2018.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said, “Any death related to vaping is one too many, and this is entirely preventable.”

We stand firmly with Byers. Illness or death associated with vaping is preventable.

The state has made a good faith effort in prevention work by taking part in a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease and lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products. Educating the public, and especially parents, about the dangers of e-cigarettes will aid in curbing the epidemic.

A few local governments, like San Francisco, have passed bans on flavored tobacco. And this month Michigan moved to become the first state to ban flavored electronic cigarettes. Mississippi may have to follow suit to turn the trend on increasing e-cigarette use.

Sept. 25

The Neshoba Democrat on how a federal directive has reduced violent crime in a Mississippi county:

If you’re looking for a little glimmer of hope, a directive by President Trump to reduce violent crimes is having a positive impact in Jackson, reducing the violent crime rate by seven percent while slashing carjackings in half.

The crackdown has had an impact here in Neshoba County as well, thanks to the efforts of local law enforcement in helping to run down a meth dealer.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst’s overarching goal since being appointed by President Trump in 2017 has been to get the office back to work, more than doubling prosecutions his first year.

As part of that effort, in March, a Philadelphia man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for trafficking meth.

The charges stemmed from a multi-state task force investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife.” The network, involving in the distribution of meth, cocaine and marijuana, is believed to have encompassed California, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Hurst, speaking to the Canton Rotary Club weeks ago, championed the crackdown mandated by the Trump administration, which is why elections matter.

The same week Hurst spoke in Canton, the U.S. Senate confirmed President Trump’s 150th judicial appointment.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham called the number of confirmations a “historic milestone,” with the South Carolina Republican saying, “These conservative judicial appointments will impact our nation for years to come.”

While violent crime had been on the decline nationally for a decade, the rate shot back up in 2015 and 2016.

In December 2017, soon after Hurst was appointed, his office initiated Project EJECT (Empower Justice, Expel Crime Together), a collaborative between the Jackson Police Department and the feds to focus on getting violent offenders off the streets of the capital city.

Jackson was the seventh most deadly city in the nation at that time. The violent crime rate was 200 percent higher than the national rate and 120 percent higher than the state.

In the first full year, 120 individuals were indicted and two-thirds have already been convicted.

“This is a big thing,” Hurst said because the feds were able to detain 95 percent of the suspects until trial whereas in the past suspects were mocking the police about being able to get out of jail.

Jackson has a corrupt judicial system and that’s a warning to us all.

The task force has been replicated in Meridian, Natchez, Hattiesburg and Moss Point. They plan to do the same things in those cities they’re doing in Jackson, which is good for our area since Meridian is part of the drug pipeline.

When they first cranked up the task force two years ago, Jackson police officers would tell Hurst the criminals were laughing at the police.

“Mike, I’ve arrested this guy for the fourth time, and he’s laughing at me in cuffs,” police would tell him. “And he’s laughing at me because he tells me, ‘I’m going to be back out on the street before you’re done with your paperwork.’”

The average sentence with Project EJECT is hovering around five years in federal prison. “And we know it’s working because we’re hearing things the criminals are saying,” Hurst said.

The bad guys realize the feds are in town and it’s a whole different ballgame. “We’re going to be shipped out of state to serve our prison sentence and we won’t be close to all of our buddies and in the same prison with all of our buddies,” they’ll say, according to Hurst.

“And so there’s a real deterrent effect when we can come into town work with our district attorneys, work with our police departments, work with our sheriff’s offices and ... prosecute them federally.”

For those getting out of prison, the program speaks to jobs and career options, school or learning a trade. There’s help getting a driver’s license or birth certificate. “Things that prepare them so that when they come out they can become law-abiding and productive citizens and not just turn back to crime and become another statistic,” Hurst said.

A seven-percent reduction in violent crime in Jackson means 180 fewer victims.

Lives matter and elections matter.

Sept. 25

The (Tupelo) Daily Journal on preventing wildfires as dry conditions linger:

Smokey the Bear, the U.S. Forest Service’s symbol of fire prevention, turned 75 in August. And he’s still sharing his message that “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires!”

Today, this remains good advice as temperatures hover in the 90s with little rain in the 10-day forecast, conditions ripe for wildfires. For this reason, a request by the Lee County Board of Supervisors for a countywide burn ban, effective through Oct. 24, was approved by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind.

The MFC approved the burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation and forecasted weather patterns.

“Over the past two weeks, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to more than 60 wildfires across the state that have burned nearly 2,000 acres,” MFC state forester Russell Bozeman said. So far this year, the MFC has responded to and put out 491 wildfires that burned 10,186 acres.

Nationwide, nearly nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, according to the MFC, with debris burns that escaped control the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Mississippi last year. Because wildfires are known to move at speeds of up to 14 miles per hour, they quickly destroy homes, wildlife habitat, and timber, leaving long-lasting effects on the landscape.

Most of these fires are accidental, usually caused by carelessness or inattention by campers, hikers, or by debris and garbage burners. It only takes a small spark to start a large wildfire.

Smokey the Bear’s message on Twitter (@smokey_bear) for the first day of autumn was “As the leaves turn brown and start to #fall, I’m counting on #OnlyYou to keep that pile small. And make sure there’s no burn ban in your area before you burn yard debris! #FirstDayofFall #AutumnalEquinox.”

Because most wildfires are caused by people, they can also be prevented by people.

