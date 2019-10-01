Independent audit finds 27 deficiencies in city’s finances

A state agency in Louisiana has found 27 issues in an audit of the city of Shreveport's 2018 finances.

News outlets report the document was released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The findings noted the arrests of four city employees accused of using city money for personal gain. Three city employees were accused of using city resources worth more than $25,000 for work on private driveways . A Water and Sewerage Department employee was accused of providing free water to herself and others.

The audit also says the city was fined nearly $190,000 for filing state payroll taxes late.

Shreveport Chief Administrative Officer Sherricka Jones says the city has been working with the auditor. She says all 27 deficiencies have been addressed or are in the workings to be addressed.