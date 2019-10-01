Washington state enacts $75 fee for hybrid, electric cars

Washington state policymakers have announced hybrid and electric car owners would have to start paying an annual $75 car-tab fee to finance electric-car charging stations.

The Seattle Times reported that the hybrid fee would fund multiple electric-car incentives and was part of a House bill intended to promote electric vehicles and reduce carbon emissions through funding of pilot projects including transit electrification and hydrogen fueling.

Officials say the increase is labeled as "Hybrid Vehicle Transportation Electrification" on bills from the state Department of Licensing.

Some hybrid vehicle owners say they should not have to pay the fee if their car isn't a plug-in electric.

Officials say voters could decide on an initiative to cut car-tab taxes and fees to $30, repealing the $150 basic fee, but not the new fee.