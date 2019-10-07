Joining Forces for Families helps Dane County’s poorest

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, Lisa Patterson, left, talks with social worker Bridget Rogers at the Joining Forces for Families office in Madison, Wis. For a quarter-century, JFF social workers have been embedded in some of Madison's poorest neighborhoods and in communities throughout Dane County to advocate, resolve problems and connect people to resources, including help getting housing, food, a job, a bus pass or a child's backpack. Steve Apps

Once homeless but now living at the YWCA Downtown, Lisa Patterson was back recently at the place she so often has found comfort, understanding and help.

In the sunny, second-floor office of Dane County Joining Forces for Families _ converted apartments in a subsidized rental building on Madison’s North Side _ Patterson asked social worker Bridget Rogers about getting some bus passes and confided her fears about an upcoming court appearance in a case in which she was a victim.

The conversation flowed naturally, as between two friends. Rogers asked Patterson about her well-being, offered her bus passes and offered suggestions on preparing for court.

“It’s kind of nice to have this support, having someone who understands your feelings,” Patterson said. “You feel like you’re not sinking anymore.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For a quarter-century, JFF social workers have been embedded in some of Madison’s poorest neighborhoods and in communities throughout Dane County to advocate, resolve problems and connect people to resources, including help getting housing, food, a job, a bus pass or a child’s backpack.

Begun as a pilot program in three areas in 1993, JFF has since grown to 14 community social workers and a supervisor in 16 offices throughout the county with a $2 million budget for personnel and resident assistance in 2019. Last year, JFF received 40,124 service contacts _ 25% related to housing _ served 1,570 children and stabilized 1,602 families.

It’s no surprise, perhaps, that JFF was too busy to celebrate its own 25th anniversary in 2018.

“You really get to know folks and they get to know you when you’re in the neighborhood day in and day out,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi told the Wisconsin State Journal. “The impact is immeasurable.”

The organization’s boots-on-the-ground, neighborhood-based approach is being replicated elsewhere in the state, with a program in La Crosse County in its third year and Rock County launching an effort in Janesville this year.

Parisi plans to propose adding $285,000 to JFF’s budget for 2020 to add two staff positions that will allow for greater presence in a number of communities outside Madison, and to boost funds for eviction prevention and discretionary spending for one-time expenses such as a major car repair that can push a family’s financial status into desperation.

The expansion will address challenges faced by a growing and largely vibrant county where housing prices are rising and pushing those with less income to more rural communities with fewer transportation and service options, Parisi said.

“It’s not just city of Madison issues,” he said. “We’re seeing challenges in small cities and villages.”

Get to problems early

In 1993, as Madison was experiencing growing poverty, former County Executive Rick Phelps launched JFF as a pilot program in two of the city’s most challenged neighborhoods _ Vera Court on the North Side and Broadway-Simpson (now Lake Point Drive) on the South Side _ and in Stoughton.

The approach upended traditional methods of delivering social services, which usually involved clients coming to a central location, often needing an appointment to meet with a worker who could deliver help.

“It started small,” Parisi said. “(But) it was obvious they were onto something.”

JFF “starts with basing in neighborhoods and communities where people live and providing a door that anyone can walk through to get assistance,” said Ron Chance, who left a position as director of the National Youth Gang Project at the University of Chicago to come to Madison in 1993 to launch the Northside Planning Council, the city’s first. He joined JFF in 1994 to become community services coordinator, then manager, for the county Department of Human Services, which oversees JFF.

“We can develop real relationships with people and tailor our responses to their unique needs,” he said. “Often, we can get to the problems early before they become extremely difficult to solve and very expensive.”

Emily Thibedeau, a social worker at JFF’s Fitchburg office, said a lot of people are struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. Residents are also worried about gun violence in an area where many youth feel they need to carry a weapon for protection.

But she sees something else, too.

“It’s a place where neighbors support each other,” she said. “I see that happening all the time. People are amazing. They’re constantly doing things to make it work. They watch each other’s kids. I see a lot of people working really hard.”

Not enough housing

Sharmora Phillips, who stopped by the office on a late summer day to get backpacks for her school-age children, said she appreciates the service.

“Without this help, I don’t know what I would have done,” she said.

Later, the same day, Luevinne Leggett, a single mother of five, came to JFF’s office in an apartment building. Soon, she was sharing her challenge of keeping up with rent and bills until she returned to her job as a bus driver for a private company when the school year began.

“I’m going through a crisis,” she told social worker Eric Alvin. “I don’t know how to deal with this. At the end of the day, I’ve got five kids to take care of. If I have to go homeless again, I might have to give them up for adoption.”

Alvin listened, offered advice and referred her to some other resources, including some in the same building. Eventually, Leggett was able to stay in her housing and is now current on her rent. She received some financial assistance in the form of an Emergency Assistance Grant from the Job Center.

“Housing is real, real difficult,” Alvin said. “We just don’t have enough housing in Madison right now.”

Many on the North Side who are homeless, doubled up or staying at places where they can’t receive mail have their mail sent to JFF’s Truax office.

‘We are trusted’

Other big needs across the county include jobs, transportation, child care and mental health.

Mike Bruce, who served as an intern for JFF’s Sun Prairie office in 1998-99 while in graduate school, ran JFF’s Russett Road office from 2003 to 2018 and now supervises JFF social workers.

“The more time I spent with JFF, the clearer I understood how important this perspective was in order to influence meaningful change that impacts families,” he said. “We start wherever someone is at in the moment, listen and see how we may be able to help. Over time, workers get to know residents, stakeholders, agencies, faith-based partners and others. From here, we seek to build and support local structures for communication, collaboration and more effective and informed work with families.”

Those investments are taking hold.

“After Bridget had her baby, there was a line out the door to see pictures and talk to her,” Bruce recalled. “It’s a really different role being part of a community.”

The connections can mean a lot in crisis, Chance said. A few years ago, two groups of young men were shooting at each other in broad daylight, bringing a police SWAT response to the Deer Valley neighborhood on the South Side.

“Residents were terrified,” Chance said. But JFF convened community meetings including police and others and came up with an action plan engaging the young men, getting a school crossing guard to enhance safety, and family activities in a local park.

“The public comes to us to ask what is going on and we can message back what we are hearing from police,” Chance said. “This often has a calming effect. Again, we are trusted.”

A model for others

The JFF model is getting attention elsewhere.

In 2016, in response to a troubling increase in referrals to La Crosse County Child Protective Services from 2010 through 2015, the county launched the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative, a neighborhood-based social work program that’s proactive, voluntary and focused on prevention.

“LACF is nearly 100% modeled after JFF,” said Issac Hoffman, La Crosse Area Family Collaborative director, citing JFF’s grassroots approach, focus on families, flexibility for social workers and being unencumbered by bureaucracy, mandates and paperwork. “JFF was specifically sought out.”

In its first three years, Child Protective Services referrals, which peaked at 1,619 in 2015, fell each year since the initiative began to 1,123 in 2018. The initiative has worked “extremely well,” Hoffman said.

At the start of the school year, Rock County began a Neighborhood Specialist Initiative to deliver direct support, links to resources and other hands-on assistance to families in a Janesville neighborhood hard hit by homelessness and poverty.

“We have been motivated by the collaborative nature of the service delivery model,” said Penny Nevicosi, youth justice supervisor. “It was fascinating to see how distinct each JFF site is within Dane County. (Each) is based on the needs and strengths of the system partners.”

A bigger investment

Despite tight finances, Parisi has increased funding for JFF by more than 61% since taking office in 2011.

The current, $2 million budget includes $1.6 million for personnel, $77,100 for rent, $148,000 for discretionary funds, and $162,000 for housing assistance. The county added a Hmong speaker to the JFF staff this year.

“The (Hmong) need is hidden at this point,” social worker Xee Lee said.

The proposed JFF expansions in rural areas will cost more than $185,000, and allow existing staff to spend more time with those communities next year, Parisi said.

JFF’s eviction prevention funds, which kept nearly 300 families in their homes last year, will be increased by $50,000 for a total of $200,000 in 2020. The discretionary fund will also be increased by $50,000 to a total $200,000 next year, Parisi said.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

An AP Member Exchange Feature shared by Wisconsin State Journal