Washington state city implements single-use plastic bag ban

A ban on single-use plastic bags is set to go into effect in a Washington state city as part of an effort to encourage the use of recyclable bags.

The Everett Herald reports shoppers in Everett will have to purchase paper or thicker-plastic bag for 5 cents each from cashiers as the ban on single-use bags takes effect Monday.

Officials say the ban also applies to restaurants and carry-out orders, with an exception for bags used to prevent spillage.

Officials say dry cleaning and newspaper sacks are permitted under the new ordinance.

Employees at a Safeway store in Everett say they have already run out of the thin, plastic bags and switched to paper bags.

The store says it will sell reusable bags for $1 each.