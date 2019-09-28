Legal issues surround sale of CBD-infused products

Missouri tax officials are raising questions about the legality of stores selling largely unregulated CBD-infused products.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained documents in which former Missouri Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt for an opinion in March on whether the department could issue sales tax licenses to businesses selling the popular substance, an extract of hemp.

Walters left the agency later that month, but before he left, he suggested that retail sale of CBD products might not be legal based on a 2014 law.

The attorney general's office decided not to make the opinion public, and spokesman Chris Nuelle says it is not subject to disclosure under the state's Sunshine Law. The revenue department, meanwhile, also did not release the opinion.