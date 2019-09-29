Twins aim to provide girls with feminine hygiene products

Brook Bennett, left, and her twin sister, Breanna, hand out bags of hygiene and feminine hygiene products to girls at the New Beginnings Education Center in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The twins started the WIT (Women in Training) organization to distribute feminine hygiene products to low income girls. Mickey Welsh

Twelve-year-old twins Breanna and Brooke Bennett do birthdays a little differently.

Rather than asking their loved ones for clothes or toys, this past July the sisters decided to give gifts to others. The curated swag bags called W.I.T. kits, or "Women in Training" kits, filled with health and hygiene products that include sanitary pads, body wash and self-care items, all collected through charitable donations to a nonprofit they created bearing the same name.

"There's so many girls that use socks or don't go to school when they're on their period. We want to provide for them," said Breanna Bennett, and "make them feel good about themselves."

With the help of volunteers from New Beginnings Educational Center, the Bennetts fulfilled their birthday wish. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), they distributed W.I.T. kits to local girls, many of whom live in the neighboring Paterson Court complex, a federal housing project near Hornet Stadium just south of Arba Street.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The center hosts an after-school program that provides tutoring and mentorship to some of the city's most underserved residents. It's a community the twins say they were first welcomed into with genuine Southern hospitality when they arrived in Montgomery from Miami two years ago, and the ideal location for their first giveaway.

"Period poverty," as it's often called, is by no means a far-flung cause. It's an issue that affects 1 in 5 American girls and millions of women worldwide. According to a market study released by the global menstrual care company Always last month, 57,000 girls in the Atlanta area and 38,000 in the Houston area did not attend school last year because of the lack of access to sanitary products.

When Perdale Johnson, director of New Beginnings, noticed that packs of sanitary pads she placed in the center's bathrooms were quickly disappearing she recognized there was a clear demand for the products among her students, some of whom couldn't attend dance practice or study sessions without them.

"It's easy to say that people should have everything they need — it's 2019. But it's not so easy when you're coming from a low-income family" or a family that may be slightly above that threshold "by state government standards, but you still don't have enough to meet all your needs," Johnson said.

Even though the Food and Drug Administration labels sanitary pads as medical devices, they are often excluded from tax-exempt categories in states that don't tax medical items. Alabama is one of 35 states that taxes menstrual-related products. Furthermore, Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) members and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) recipients cannot access their benefits to supplement these necessary costs.

This adds to the fact that feminine care products are often subjected to what's called a "pink tax," a phenomenon where women's products are priced at a higher rate despite their general ubiquity or comparable function to cheaper products aimed at men.

A 1994 landmark study on "gender-based pricing" by the state of California found that this added cost lost the average woman approximately $1,351 a year.

Lack of access can also be compounded by a sense of shame that often eclipses conversations about feminine hygiene.

"Talking about your cycle was taboo when I came up," said Montgomery Public School Board Vice President Claudia Mitchell. "It was just a thing that you never spoke of."

Before retiring, Mitchell worked in MPS for almost three decades and kept a cabinet of sanitary products for her students at the ready.

"What we're trying to do is make this something that they feel comfortable enough to talk about. Think of the unreported issues that could've been taking place because of the stigma," Mitchell said.

Schools are an ideal location to provide this necessary service, and Montgomery Public Schools expect administrators to stock sanitary supplies districtwide. Sidney Lanier High School, for example, offers a mix of school-bought and donated sanitary products for those in need.

It's an angle the Bennett sisters have already considered to make feminine hygiene products even more readily available. To them, getting W.I.T. kits into Montgomery schools would be the icing on the birthday cake.