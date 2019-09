Indiana election upgrade leaves much paperless voting

In this Sept. 25, 2019 photo, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson demonstrates an upgraded voting machine on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Indiana Statehouse office in Indianapolis. The state is buying the boxes at the rear right of the voting booth that will display a paper printout allowing voters to double-check how their vote is recorded on the electronic machines. AP Photo

Indiana officials are launching an election system upgrade adding devices to perhaps 1,000 electronic voting machines around the state that will display a paper record to voters.

Those devices are intended for placement before the May 2020 primary on 10% of Indiana's paperless voting machines, which election officials say are still used in up to 58 of the state's 92 counties. The State Budget Committee is set to vote Friday on releasing $6 million for that project.

Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson says adding the devices will help improve voter confidence that their ballot is being correctly counted. Lawson had initially sought up to $75 million for adding the equipment to electronic machines, but scaled that back at the request of state budget writers.