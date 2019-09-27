Louisiana-based online retailer expands headquarters

A Louisiana-based online retailer is expanding its headquarters and creating 50 new positions.

WAFB-TV reports BBQGuys announced Wednesday it is expanding its online sales operation in Baton Rouge. The online retailer, formerly known as ShoppersChoice.com, specializes in grills and smokers, outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and other leisure products.

The new positions will have an average salary of $41,600 with benefits.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also create 22 new indirect jobs, for a total of 72 new jobs in East Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region.

The company also is retaining 189 existing jobs