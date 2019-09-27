First PFAS tests show no public water supplies problems

The Vermont Agency is Natural Resources is beginning to receive the results of tests for a class of chemicals known as PFAS in public water supplies and so far all met public drinking water standards.

The testing is part of a state law that requires the testing of an estimated 590 water systems across for the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl levels in public drinking water.

So far, the results have come back for 45 system and all met all the state standards with concentrations below 20 parts per trillion.

Bryan Redmond, of the Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division, says the initial sampling results are encouraging.

The deadline for testing is Dec. 1.

PFAS chemicals were widely used in firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and other products.