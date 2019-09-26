British court rules Nigeria can appeal $9.6 billion seizure

The U.K. Commercial Court has given Nigeria's government permission to appeal a ruling that would allow a private company to seize more than $9.6 billion in the country's assets.

The court on Thursday also approved the Nigerian government's application for a stay of execution, preventing the company Process & Industrial Development Ltd. from seizing the assets while the case is heard on appeal.

The court ordered Nigeria to pay $200 million as security to maintain the stay of execution.

In August, the British Virgin Islands-based P&ID secured the judgment against Nigeria after alleging breach of contract over the construction and operation of a plant to refine natural gas in the southeastern port city of Calabar.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nigeria's attorney general calls Thursday's ruling an important step and confirms they will appeal.