Farmers Federation endorses Tuberville in Senate race

The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed former football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary in the U.S. Senate race.

The group's political action committee, FarmPAC, on Tuesday announced endorsements for the March 2020 primary elections. The agriculture powerhouse gave its nod to the former Auburn University football coach.

Tuberville is part of a crowded Republican primary field competing for the right to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the 2020 general election.

Other candidates in the primary race include U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, Secretary of State John Merrill, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, legislator Arnold Mooney and businessman Stanley Adair.

FarmPAC said endorsements will carry through to the general election, although it reserves the option to make additional endorsements at a later date.