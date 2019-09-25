Tax refunds on the way to many Virginians

The state of Virginia is in the process of mailing out special tax refunds lawmakers approved this year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Department of Treasury began mailing the almost 2.7 million checks Sept. 16 and expects to finish by Oct. 15. Eligible taxpayers will receive $110 if they filed individually and $220 if they filed jointly.

A change in federal tax law led to a windfall in state taxes, leading state lawmakers to approve the refunds.

An online primer about how the state determines eligibility is available.

The Department of Taxation will withhold all or part of the refund for anyone who has an outstanding state tax balance.

The department will also withhold refunds to pay debts to local governments, courts, state agencies or the Internal Revenue Service.