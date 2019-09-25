Company seeks 30-year lease to divert state water on Maui

A Honolulu real estate firm is seeking a 30-year lease to divert water from Maui streams on state land after years of relying on temporary permits.

The Maui News reported Tuesday that Alexander & Baldwin and subsidiary East Maui Irrigation Company have requested the long-term lease from the state Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The lease would allow East Maui Irrigation to enter state-owned lands to maintain and repair existing access roads and trails in its system.

Officials say the new lease also would allow the company to deliver water to domestic and agricultural users.

Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation applied for a long-term water lease in 2001 that was challenged by a group of East Maui farmers, fishermen, hunters, and other traditional practitioners.