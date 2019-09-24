Mayor denies allegations made by recall campaign organizers

A central Nebraska mayor has denied allegations made by organizers of a recall drive against him.

Petition papers naming Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst say, among other things, that Berghorst has created a hostile work environment for city employees and showed no respect for the employees or members of the city's volunteer boards.

The petition papers also mention two criminal charges facing the mayor. Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a December trial on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor also has been charged.

Station KCNI reports that Berghorst says in a defense statement he submitted to Custer County that he's not been found guilty of any pending charges and disputes that he's created a hostile work environment and hasn't shown respect for department heads and volunteer boards.

The defense statement will be placed on the recall petitions that will be circulated.