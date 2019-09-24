Police still searching for motive for Virginia mass shooting

FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo, a girl leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, in Virginia Beach, Va. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, police are expected to release the findings of their investigation into the May 31 fatal mass shooting. AP Photo

Police have still not determined why a Virginia Beach city worker opened fire on his co-workers, killing 12 people in a May 31 mass shooting , investigators said Tuesday.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, a civil engineer in the city's public utilities department, used two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines to kill 11 of his co-workers and a contractor who had stopped at the complex to get a permit. Craddock was killed in a fierce gun battle with police.

The shooting happened hours after Craddock had submitted his resignation.

"Each and every day we have asked the question, 'Why?'" Deputy Police Chief Patrick Gallagher told the Virginia Beach City Council. "We are still looking to determine motive and we will continue to try to identify why our suspect did what he did."

There were no documented instances of Craddock being threatening in the workplace prior to the massacre, Gallagher said.

Authorities in June released a short, partially redacted resignation letter in which Craddock said he was resigning for "personal reasons." He did not give any indication that he was unhappy at work or held a grudge against any of his co-workers.

Police and city officials had been criticized for being tight-lipped about Craddock's employment history. Kevin Martingayle, an attorney for the husband of shooting victim Kate Nixon, said she had written up Craddock in the past and thought he had a "poor attitude."

Days after the shooting, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a special legislative session would be held in July to consider universal background checks, a red flag law and other gun safety proposals. The Republican-controlled legislature quickly adjourned the session and referred the legislative proposals to the state crime commission for study.

A security firm hired by the city is continuing to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.