Businessman who admitted to child porn gets 9-year sentence

The owner of a northern Illinois ice cream company who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Martin Hey Sr., the owner of Hey Brothers Ice Cream Co. in Sterling, was caught secretly recording women and young girls and posting portions of their photos on sexually violent child pornography images online.

Hey pleaded guilty in June in exchange for the dropping of 32 other pornography counts. He was sentenced Monday in DuPage County Circuit Court.

The 67-year-old Hey initially was charged in September 2018 after he was discovered recording of a young woman and a teenager he knew while he was at a house in Naperville. Prosecutors say additional child pornography charges were filed after Hey's devices were found to contain child pornography, videos of minors and nude photos.