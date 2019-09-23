The Latest: Reno council approves 3,995 housing project

The Latest on the Reno City Council's reconsideration of a large housing project at the center of a legal battle (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The Reno City Council has approved a scaled back version of a large housing project in a flood plain on the southeast edge of town after the developer modified the plan to make it 15% smaller, devote more land to open space and bolster flood protection.

Council members voted 4-3 Monday to approve the Daybreak project southeast of Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The California-based developer Newport Pacific Land filed a lawsuit against the city after the council rejected its original plan last year calling for construction of 4,700 housing units.

The new plan proposes 3,995 units.

A Washoe County district judge had scheduled a trial over the lawsuit to begin on Friday but gave the two sides until the end of Monday to reach a compromise.

____

9:10 a.m.

The Reno City Council plans to revisit its earlier denial of a big housing project after the developer filed a lawsuit and revised the original plan that was rejected partly because it's in a flood plain.

The project on the council's agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled meeting.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the panel agreed earlier this month to give a modified version of the Daybreak development a second look as part of a court order allowing both parties to try to reach a compromise in the ongoing lawsuit.

If no agreement is reached, the lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial Friday in Washoe District Court.

The legal battle began after the council voted last year to reject a 4,700-unit development Newport Pacific Land wants to build on 900 acres (360 hectares) bordering wetlands southeast of Reno-Tahoe International Airport.