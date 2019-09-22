More than $2 million awarded for seaweed, shellfish projects

More than $2 million in federal grants has been awarded to a Connecticut program to help create a clearinghouse for seaweed aquaculture research and promote southern New England shellfish aquaculture.

Connecticut Sea Grant, based at the University of Connecticut's Avery Point campus, will also be a contributor to two additional projects involving the development of model state legislation for seaweed sales and building a diverse seafood processing workforce. The funding is part of the National Sea Grant College Program, which focuses on marine research and sustainable development of marine resources.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney announced the funding on Friday.

The National Sea Grant Seaweed Hub will receive $1.1 million in federal funds while the shellfish initiative, which includes expanded entry-level training for prospective shellfish growers, will receive $1.2 million.