Fire departments across Rhode Island awarded federal grants

Fire departments across Rhode Island are getting federal grants for training, equipment and recruitment efforts.

The state's congressional delegation announced a total of $4.2 million in fire grants by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday.

The delegation says grants were awarded to departments in Warwick, East Providence, Woonsocket, Middletown, Harmony, Little Compton, Coventry, North Scituate and Saylesville, along with the Rhode Island Fire Academy in Exeter, the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Association and the Union Fire District in South Kingstown.

Warwick received the largest award, $1.1 million, to purchase a firefighting hose and nozzles and provide training. East Providence will use its $800,000 grant to buy radios, automated external defibrillators and other equipment.

The delegation says firefighters need the best equipment and training available to do their jobs safely.