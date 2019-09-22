5 nonprofits share grant to enhance security

Four Jewish organizations and an Islamic school in Rhode Island are sharing a $150,000 grant to enhance security.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency says the federal grant money is available to nonprofits at high risk of a terrorist attack.

The recipients are the Islamic School of Rhode Island in West Warwick; Chabad of West Bay in Warwick; Congregation Jeshuat Israel in Newport; Temple Emmanuel in Providence; and Temple Shalom in Middletown.

They were selected from among a group of 17 applicants.

Mirvat Elanani of the Islamic School says the grant will help the school pay for fencing to make a playground more secure.

The grants are to enhance the protection of soft targets and crowded places, and to mitigate the loss of life and property against threats and hazards.