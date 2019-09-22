Alcorn County increases money for volunteer fire departments

A county in northeastern Mississippi is increasing its financial support of volunteer fire departments.

The Daily Corinthian reports that supervisors have adopted an Alcorn County budget for the year that begins Oct. 1. It keeps tax rates the same.

Chancery Clerk Greg Younger says the county is making "a bold move" to boost county fire protection, with about $540,000 being distributed among the fire departments.

With its share of the increase, the Farmington department will buy a new firetruck, which is expected to help achieve better ratings for insurance purposes in that department's coverage area.

The Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter is facing financial difficulties. It is getting a bump from $41,000 to $50,000 in county funding. Alcorn County will again also fund the low-cost spay program at $10,000.