New Mexico brings big data to bear on methane pollution

State regulators in New Mexico are turning to the private sector for new tools including satellite data to detect and monitor methane pollution in a thriving zone for U.S. oil production.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday a collaborative effort with the data-crunching company Descartes Labs to use new technologies that can chart emissions of the potent heat-trapping gas.

Descartes Labs CEO Mark Johnson says his company is developing a data "refinery" that can chart industrial methane emissions using satellite imagery and other sensors.

New Mexico is scaling up regulation of methane as the Trump administration dials back its oversight.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A summit in Santa Fe on Thursday brought together oil industry executives, regulators and environmentalists to explore technical challenges in conserving methane.