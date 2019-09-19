‘Bigger than life’ Pickens remembered at Texas funeral

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, billionaire energy magnate T. Boone Pickens, chairman of BP Capital Management, participates in the opening plenary at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting New York. Pickens, a brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was 91. AP Photo

T. Boone Pickens was remembered at a Dallas funeral on Thursday for his humor, tenacity and larger-than-life personality.

"Boone was bigger than life. In fact, Boone was bigger than Texas itself," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at the service at Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Abbott recalled that when Pickens was once asked if he was from Texas or Oklahoma, he replied: "Both." Abbott said, "Boone was too big to be confined to just one state."

The brash and quotable oil tycoon who grew even wealthier through corporate takeover attempts died Sept. 11 at the age of 91 at his Dallas home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There will be a public memorial Sept. 25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at his alma mater, Oklahoma State University. Pickens donated hundreds of millions of dollars to OSU.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told those gathered that when faced with difficulties, Pickens often used humor and tenacity. Jones said that was especially true as Pickens' health failed near the end of his life.

"Boone would get slapped back. Boy, here he'd come again. He'd get slapped back. He'd call on that humor. He'd call on everything he could. He would inspire the people around him," Jones said. "Boone was a fourth quarter player. Probably the best fourth quarter player you and I will have ever had the privilege of being on the team with."

A message Pickens wrote before his death recalling life lessons was posted online Wednesday.