to revoke state mileage standards draws criticism

This Feb. 14, 2019, photo released by Caltrans District 3 shows a 7-mile back up on the South bound Interstate 5, as it reopens to traffic in Maxwell in Colusa County, Calif. The Trump administration is poised revoke California’s authority to set auto mileage standards, asserting that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy. (Caltrans District 3 via AP)

California officials and environmental groups are criticizing the Trump administration's expected decision to revoke the state's authority to set auto mileage standards.

An announcement is planned Wednesday at the Washington headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

California has long pushed automakers to adopt more fuel-efficient passenger vehicles that emit less pollution. A dozen states and the District of Columbia follow California's fuel economy standards.

The Trump administration asserts that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.

Promising a legal challenge, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the action will hurt U.S. automakers and American families.

The president of Environmental Defense Fund, Fred Krupp, says strong clean car standards make the air healthier, protects people from climate change, and saves consumers money.