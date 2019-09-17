Lawsuit seeks to remove Kentucky AG candidate from ballot

A lawsuit is alleging the Republican nominee for Kentucky attorney general has not been a practicing attorney long enough to serve.

The suit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court by Joseph L. Jackson of Louisville asks that Republican Daniel Cameron's name be removed from the ballot. The complaint says the state constitution requires eight years as a "practicing attorney." Cameron is running against Democrat Greg Stumbo.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit says Cameron spent two years as a clerk for a federal judge and couldn't practice while serving. He was admitted to the bar in 2011.

In a statement, Cameron referenced a 1995 court decision in favor of Democratic attorney general candidate Ben Chandler that said it was sufficient that he had been admitted to the bar nine years earlier. Cameron said Jackson's lawsuit was orchestrated by Stumbo.